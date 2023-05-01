Hidalgo definitely donning Kedah jersey this season

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) have confirmed the signing of former Sri Pahang FC winger Manuel Hidalgo of Argentina to boost the Canaries’ quest for titles in the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

He is the sixth foreign import the Canaries have signed up for the 2023 season, the others being Filipino midfielder Manuel Ott, Serbian defender Bojan Ciger, Brazilian striker Willian Lira Sousa, Tajikistan midfielder Amirbek Juraboev and South African defender Alan Jonathan Robertson.

“So far, we have announced a total of six import players to fill the Super League and Reserve League quotas, but we are monitoring two or three more imports later, depending on the need, at least we have a reserve striker if the main striker is injured.

“We believe the quality of an import like Bojan Ciger can further strengthen the defence with the player previously closely monitored by KDA FC head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain,” said Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, who is the majority owner of KDA FC.

He said this after the signing ceremony of the Official Partner Agreement and the announcement of the 2023 KDA FC Super League Team here today, adding that they hope to win at least one or two trophies besides finishing among the top three or four in the Super League this season.

Meanwhile, KDA FC chief executive officer Khamal Idris Ali said the team management did not set more targets to avoid putting undue pressure on the players and coaching staff.

“Discussions are always ongoing on with (coach) Nafuzi but this year we are confident of offering stiffer competition to the opposition in the league,” he said. - Bernama