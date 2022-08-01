Hidayah feeling the pressure ahead of AUG taekwondo debut

UBON RATCHATHANI: National taekwondo athlete Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim has admitted to feeling a little stressed as she makes her debut at the 2022 Asean University Games (AUG) tomorrow.

Hidayah, 24, said that this was due to her being listed as a medal prospect but added that she was not going to let the pressure stop her from doing her best in tomorrow’s women’s individual poomsae event at the Nevada Convention Hotel.

“I’m taking this from the positive angle and it will spur me to train harder.

“Although we always do our best, it’s hard to expect what will happen when we compete as others have also trained and everyone is going all out to get a medal,” she said.

She is, of course, determined to secure a medal for Malaysia after recovering fully from a fracture she sustained during training early last month.

Besides Hidayah, 2021 Vietnam South East Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist, Jason Loo Jun Wei will also compete in the men’s individual poomsae event tomorrow. - Bernama