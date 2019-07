TOKYO, Japan: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced its return to the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo for ONE: CENTURY, the promotion’s historic 100th live event, scheduled for Sunday, 13 October.

ONE: CENTURY is ONE Championship’s most exciting show to date, featuring three World Championship bouts, and three World Grand Prix Championships, in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, and the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore will defend her title against ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China. ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will defend his title against ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera of the Philippines. And ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil will defend his title against Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of the Philippines.

Also on the card are four Japan Super Bouts, with four Shooto World Champions going head-to-head with four Pancrase World Champions in a never-before-seen showdown. The winner of each contest walks away with a USD US$50,000 (RM207,000) prize.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is set to throw the biggest martial arts event in history this October in Tokyo, Japan. ONE Championship has come a long way since 2011 and is ushering in a new era for martial arts across the globe. ONE: CENTURY is our historic 100th live event. Set at the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan, three World Championship bouts are scheduled to take place alongside three World Grand Prix Championships. In addition, ONE Championship will be holding the inaugural World Martial Arts Week, which kicks off with our very first ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest. The biggest and brightest stars of ONE Championship are ready to shine in Tokyo, and fans will surely not want to miss the festivities.”

Andy Hata, President of ONE Championship Japan, stated: “I am thrilled and honored to be hosting ONE’s historic 100th event in Japan! In addition to World Championship matches, it will be a special moment to see champions from Japan’s leading mixed martial arts organizations, Shooto and Pancrase, battle each other. Further, the inaugural World Martial Arts Week brings not only additional excitement to fans, but an innovative week-long program that can add value to both the martial arts industry and Japan’s sports business industry as a whole. ONE looks forward to celebrating this milestone and continuing to make history in Japan.”

To celebrate ONE Championship’s historic 100th live event, the organization will be holding the inaugural World Martial Arts Week in Tokyo from 5-13 October. It is a week filled with activities and fan engagement, culminating in the blockbuster event, ONE: CENTURY ?? at the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

World Martial Arts Week will kick off with the ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest on 5-6 October at Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, which will feature athlete open workouts and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for fans to meet and greet their favorite ONE Championship superstars such as Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, “Unstoppable” Angela Lee, Brandon “The Truth” Vera, legends Miesha Tate and Rich Franklin, and more.

The ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest is also the first of its kind, combining the very best of martial arts and esports. A special edition ONE Tekken Tokyo Invitational will be held at the event featuring the best Tekken players in the world. The ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest will be headlined by ONE Warrior Series: Japan vs. the World as Japan’s rising stars take on up-and-coming athletes from all around the world. More details about the ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest and the rest of World Martial Arts Week will be released over the coming months.

In addition, limited edition ONE Championship merchandise will be on sale to commemorate this special occasion.

Tickets for ONE: CENTURY are available via lottery application to Japanese residents on July 1, 6pm JST exclusively on LINE Ticket at https://ticket.line.me/sp/ONEChampionship. ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest tickets are available for regular sale from the same link.

For non-Japanese residents, tickets are available for purchase on Boardwalk at https://ticket.tickebo.jp/en/ONE-info/ from 3 July 6pm JST for the ONE Martial Arts Fan Fest and from 27 July 10am JST for ONE: CENTURY.