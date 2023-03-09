Hockey 5s Asia Cup: Malaysia finish in fourth place

KUALA LUMPUR: The nation men’s 5-a-side (5s) hockey squad’s desire to win third place in the 2023 Asia Cup 5’s Hockey Championship fell short after losing to Oman 4-5 in the third/fourth classification match, last night.

In the match in Salalah, Oman, the hosts went ahead through Aiman ​​Madit’s field goal in the sixth minute before national player Mohamad Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin equalised a minute later.

Malaysia doubled the goal through Muhammad Muhibuddin Moharam’s field goal in the 11th minute, but Khalid Al Shaaibi replied for Oman in the same minute to tie the score at 2-2 in the first half.

On resumption of play, Oman wwere back in front after Aiman ​​again scored a field goal in the 19th minute.

Mohamad Kamarulzaman proved that Malaysia were no pushovers when he equalised through a field goal three minutes later.

The goal-scoring action continued after Khalid added the fourth goal for Oman in the 24th minute, which was then followed by the national team’s equaliser through Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar two minutes later.

However, Oman’s Rashad Al Fazari’s goal in the last minute of the match ensured the team’s victory, thus ending their tournament campaign at home with a third-place finish.

The result of the national 5s squad, however, does not change the fact that Malaysia have secured an early ticket to the 2024 Men’s 5’s Hockey World Cup after being among the top four teams in this tournament.

“The match against Oman was not an easy one and we made mistakes. But what is important is that the main mission of qualifying for the Hockey5s World Cup has been achieved.

“The Asian qualifiers are often tough matches as all the teams put up a great fight. It was a learning experience for some players as it’s a new game for them,“ said national 5s men’s hockey head coach Wallace Tan in a statement from the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM).

Meanwhile, India emerged champions of the tournament when they defeated Pakistan in the shoot out (2-0) after being tied 4-4 in regulation time. - Bernama