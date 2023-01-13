Hockey fans can watch live telecast of World Cup action via RTM’s TV1 channel tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Local hockey fans will be able to watch the Malaysian Speedy Tigers in action at the 2023 Hockey World Cup tomorrow via RTM’s TV1 channel said Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil.

The information was confirmed by Fahmi through his Twitter account today.

“All local hockey fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Speedy Tigers in action during their World Cup Group C action tomorrow, #SpeedyTigers,” he said.

The Speedy Tigers, ranked World number 11, have been drawn in Group C of the tournament held from Jan 13-29, in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

Malaysia will open their World Cup campaign against defending champion Holland tomorrow, before facing New Zealand (World No.9) and Chile (World No.22).

The main target of the Speedy Tigers is to advance to the main draw from the Group stages. - Bernama