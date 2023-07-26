Hodak leaves KL City to take over as new coach of Persib Bandung

KUALA LUMPUR: Bojan Hodak today resigned as Head Coach of Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) after two and a half seasons of guiding the team with the achievement of playing in three different finals and winning one title.

The matter was announced by the City Boys squad through a post on their Facebook page this morning.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we wish you all the best in your next chapter.

“There’s only one Bojan and you will always be in our hearts, you are pure city soul,” the post said.

Hodak, who was appointed head coach of KL City in January 2021, managed to create his own history when he led the team to win the Malaysia Cup that season after defeating football powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The 52-year-old Croatian also guided KL City to the finals of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup and the 2023 FA Cup recently.

In the Super League competition, KL City finished the 2021 and 2022 campaigns in sixth place respectively and after 17 games this season, KL City are in seventh position with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Indonesian League club Persib Bandung announced the arrival of the former manager of the national Under-19 (U-19) squad on their Facebook page, after the farewell announcement made by KL City.

“Welcome Bojan Hodak, this Croatian coach will lead Persib in continuing our Ligue 1 competition this season. Hopefully the magic touch can bring Persib to rise and achieve improvement,” the club’s statement said. - Bernama