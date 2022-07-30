Hoe Yean misses out on making back-to-back finals

BIRMINGHAM: Rising national swimmer, Khiew Hoe Yean failed in his quest to feature in back-to-back finals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here Saturday.

Hoe Yean finished fifth in the fifth heat of the 200 metres freestyle clocking 1 minute 48.85 seconds (s) in the brand new Sandwell Aquatics Centre, here.

Yesterday, Hoe Yean, who made his debut at the Games here, reached the final in the men’s 400m freestyle, as he swam his way to sixth place after recording 3:49.95s.

Meanwhile, another national swimmer, Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal ended the fourth heat of the event in last place with a time of 1:51.73s.

Today’s results meant Hoe Yean and Arvin ended in 11th and 22nd respectively out of 38 swimmers, while 400m freestyle champion, Elijah Winnington of Australia, topped the chart with 1:46.87s. - Bernama