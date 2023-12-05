Hoe Yean misses out on second gold

PHNOM PENH: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean (pix) missed out on bagging his second gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games after finishing second in the men’s 400 metres (m) freestyle final tonight.

Hoe Yan, who won the 200m freestyle gold at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Center here on Tuesday, Hoe Yean, had to settle for silver after clocking a time of three minutes and 50.39 seconds, behind Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang (3:49.50s).

The bronze went to Singaporean, Glen Lim (3:53.78s), while another Malaysian swimmer, Tan Khai Xin, ended the race in last place (4:00.69s).

Hoe Yean has also picked up a silver in the men’s 4x100m freestyle event which saw the quartet break the national record and two bronzes in the 4x200m freestyle and 200m backstroke events, respectively.

“Overall it’s okay, I’m glad that I brought something for the Malaysian contingent and I’m quite happy with the results.

“One gold from 200m freestyle, defending the gold I feel kind of happy although the time is not that great but there’s more to work on for the upcoming World Championships in July and also the Asian Games in September,” he told reporters when met after the medal ceremony here.

Meanwhile, national swimmers Low Zheng Yong and Lim Yin Chuen finished sixth and eighth respectively in the men’s 200m butterfly event on the final day of the swimming event.

In the men’s 50m breaststroke, Andrew Goh and Bryan Leong finished fourth and eighth respectively, while in the women’s 800m freestyle, Kelly Teo and Jia Yee Hooy finished sixth and eighth.

The national women’s 4x100m medley quartet, meanwhile, were disqualified in the final due to a technical mistake.

Overall, the swimming squad collected one gold, three silver and four bronze, in addition to setting three new national records, namely in the men’s 4x100m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley and men’s 4x100 medley events.

In the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam last year, they managed one gold, four silver and two bronze. -Bernama