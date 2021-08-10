Holder, Brooks return for West Indies against Pakistan

KINGSTON: Fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks have both been recalled to the West Indies squad announced Monday to face Pakistan in a two-Test series.

There is no place however for bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel, who is continuing his recovery from injury, and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo who has been “given a break” after being Covid bubbled for a lengthy period.

Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since then.

Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a polished century in the Best v Best four-day match last week.

“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast bowling department,” said lead selector Roger Harper in a statement issued by Cricket West Indies.

“Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.”

“I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination.

“I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua.”

The two-match series, which forms a part of the new cycle of matches in the World Test Championship, will be played at Sabina Park from Aug 12-16 and Aug 20-24. – AFP

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.