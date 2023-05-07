Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races 2023 Marks Malaysia’s Return to the International Stage

Two Malaysian dragon boat teams were among the 160 who competed at the birthplace of modern dragon boat racing, held against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic cityscape.

THOUSANDS of dragon boat racing fans from around the world celebrated the return of the 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, welcoming 160 teams comprising a total of 4,000 athletes globally who competed over the 24 and 25 June weekend at Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour. Billed as the first international sports event since travel resumed in Hong Kong early this year, the races saw two Malaysian dragon boat teams, Penang Forward Sports Club and Dragon Ventures vie for glory. Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, the annual Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races has deeply ingrained itself within Hong Kong’s social calendar and cultural heritage, combining intense competition with age-old traditions, as well as amassing a global yet close-knit community of dragon boat athletes and enthusiasts. Home to modern dragon boat racing, Hong Kong spared no effort to keep the tradition alive on a grand scale that continues to set itself apart from its competitors. For the first time this year, organisers introduced the Hong Kong-Macao Trophy to promote ties between the two cities, as well as cash prizes to winning teams in five major races to encourage international participation.

With sports having returned in a major way post-pandemic, the excitement on the water and in the air at the world’s most historical dragon boat competition was especially palpable among the teams. Malaysian national pride took center stage, with Penang Forward Sports Club competing in the International Mixed Championship, while Dragon Ventures in the International Open Championship and International Mixed Championship races. “We competed in the 2007 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races. Therefore, returning to Hong Kong held great significance for our team, as it allowed us to reconnect with the rich cultural heritage of the event while showcasing our skills on an international stage,” said Lim Eng Wei, Team Manager of Penang Forward Sports Club. Established in 1978 to promote sports development in the Penang region, Penang Forward Sports Club is a regular fixture in the dragon boat racing scene. Setting its sights on achieving peak performance and making its mark at the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat races as its major international outing for 2023, the team went through a rigorous training process that featured a comprehensive blend of physical conditioning, technical drills, and mental preparation. “The Hong Kong races attract teams from all over the world, creating a highly competitive environment that pushes us to perform at our best. The racecourse itself is always challenging, but what stood out for us this year, in particular, was the highly enthusiastic support from spectators who finally got to experience it all over again after a four-year break, which added to the excitement and energy of the competition,” added Lim. The team got off to a good start -- Having qualified for the final race in the tough repechage round, they placed seventh in the International Mixed Championship. “We also reached the semi-finals of the International Grand Mixed Championship but we didn’t advance further, unfortunately. Nonetheless, our team demonstrated exceptional effort throughout the races,” explained Lim.