Hong Yang ends Zii Jia’s maiden final quest of 2023 in Australian Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s quest for his maiden final appearance of the season at the Australian Open badminton championship ended in the semi-finals, today.

The world number 17 faced the setback as he went down 19-21, 21-13, 13-21 after an 81-minute battle against Weng Hong Yang of China at the Quaycentre Arena in Sydney.

The world number 24 Hong Yang is set to face the winner between the clash of two Indian shuttlers - HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat - in the final, tomorrow.

With Zii Jia’s defeat, the country’s challenge Down Under came to an end, as men’s doubles reigning world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, were stunned 15-21, 17-21 by Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, yesterday.

Zii Jia advanced to the semi-finals after beating compatriot Ng Tze Yong 17-21, 26-24, 21-19, while Hong Yang upset fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-16.

Despite the setback, there’s a hope for Zii Jia to get back to winning ways, as this is the first time he was able to clear his first round obstacle since his second round exit in the Malaysia Masters in May. He has since then faced first round eliminations in four consecutive tournaments - Singapore Open, Indonesia Open, Korea Open and Japan Open.

Zii Jia’s best achievement in the World Tour this year was reaching the semi-finals of the All England and Swiss Open from 11 tournaments he played prior to the Australian Open.-Bernama