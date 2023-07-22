Hopes of more medals on second day of Asian Karate Championships dashed

MALACCA: The hopes of seeing the national exponents increase the number of medals on the second day of the 19th Asian Karate Championships in the individual competition today were dashed.

It was more unfortunate that the country’s biggest hope C. Shahmalarani failed to take advantage of competing on her own turf when she lost as early as the first round.

Competing in a rather stressful situation, Shahmalarani’s moves seemed out of sync and eventually lost to Thai exponent Chanyanut Chippensuk 5-6.

“Something I didn’t expect. I expected another opponent but it was different. I have to do better and take into account all things in the contests,“ she said when met by reporters after her bout at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

As for tomorrow’s team competition, the 23-year-old said she will do her best despite admitting that she will face a bigger challenge.

“If it’s an individual, I can predict the opponent that will be faced but not in the team event. So we will do the best because obviously it requires the best strategy since it is a combination of all aspects such as energy and will,“ she said.

Meantime, H. Sureeya Sankar who competed in the Men’s Kumite event for the 60kg category also faced disappointment when he lost to Thai competitor Siwakon Muekthong when the jury gave victory to the opponent after the score was tied 5-5.

The Men’s Kumite action also saw Muhammad Arif Afifuddin fail to pass the quarter-finals after losing to Japanese champion Rikito Shimada with a result of 4-6 in the 84kg category.

Muhammad Arif once again tried his luck to advance to the bronze medal competition through the repechage but was unsuccessful when he succumbed to Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Yousef with a result of 0-7.

The preliminary round competition also saw Amirah Syahirah Azalan losing to Chao Jou from Chinese Taipei in the Women’s Kumite 68 kg category while P. Madhuri who competed in the Women’s Kumite 55 kg category was also shown the way out after being defeated by Japanese participant Kodo Rina with a result of 4-10.

Malaysian exponents only won two bronze medals on the first day of competition yesterday. - Bernama