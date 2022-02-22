Hosting of Sukma is on rotation basis - NSC

KUALA LUMPUR: The right to host the Malaysia Games (Sukma), a competition for athletes under 21 years old is decided jointly in the Sukma Supreme Committee Meeting comprising representatives of all 14 states.

The National Sports Council (NSC) in a statement today said the usual approach was rotation by zone and each state was given the opportunity to host the games.

According to NSC, the Sukma games host rotation system by zone was first implemented in 2002 in Sabah.

The zone system is divided into five, namely, the Northern Zone involving Kedah, Perlis and Penang; Southern Zone (Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor); East Zone 1 (Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan); Eastern Zone 2 (Sabah, Sarawak) and Western Zone (Perak, Selangor, Federal Territory).

“According to the host rotation system, Kelantan was supposed to host in 2012, but was given to Pahang as Kelantan was not ready in terms of sports facilities and infrastructure that needed to be completed by the state government,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, NSC explained that the Sukma Supreme Committee Meeting in May 2015 had chosen Perak as the host for the 2018 edition and Johor (2020) and asked Kelantan to consider hosting 2022 Sukma.

However, the same committee meeting in March 2019 approved the host rotation proposal between the state government and NSC, which decided that NSC to host in 2022 and the Kelantan government for the 2024 edition.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the special meeting of the Sukma Supreme Committee on Nov 9, 2020 had agreed to the Johor government’s request to postpone the Sukma to 2022,“ according to the statement.

The special meeting also decided that NSC will organise the 21st Sukma together with Selangor or the Federal Territory in 2024 while Kelantan will host the Sukma 2026.

However, NSC explained that Johor had applied to the Sukma Supreme Committee to be given the right to organise Sukma 2024 and the meeting in October 2021 approved the application and for NSC to host Sukma 2022.

NSC also added that Kelantan’s right as the host of the 22nd Sukma in 2026 would remain as previously decided. - Bernama