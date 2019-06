NO athlete on the ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY card is happier than Terengganu’s very own martial arts icon Saiful “The Vampire” Merican (pix).

His ONE Super Series bantamweight clash with Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud on Friday, 12 July at the Axiata Arena brings an end to his 23-month layoff from competition.

It was a period of waiting and contemplating whether he could ever compete again, but he knew he couldn’t disappoint his kids, which has been his biggest motivational factor throughout this training camp.

“My training camp has been one of the toughest ones I’ve gone through,” the 30-year-old stated.

“It gets tiring at times, but when you’re a fighter, all you want to do is to make sure you get back in that ring and do your best for yourself, and more importantly, everyone who has supported you throughout the journey.

“My wife and kids are special to me. They’ve seen me through everything. Being a father is challenging, but I’ve always made sure I maintain a good balance between family and training.”

The Terengganu native broke his left hand and dislocated his right elbow in his last ONE Championship appearance in August 2017.

Due to the severity of the injury, he was forced to spend a couple of months away from training.

That meant he had to double up on his preparation ahead of his forthcoming return.

It left him with very little time to spend with his children, but the Merican Muay Thai Gym owner made sure he made the most of it.

“My wife and I usually spend time with them at the park, zoo, or an indoor playground,” he said.

“I always make sure I spend enough time with them between training my clients and business. Time flies, and I don’t want to miss them growing up.”

“By the time they’re eight years old, I don’t want to chill with them too much because I know they will have their own friends. But if there’s one thing I want them to do with me, it’s going fishing and camping.”

Merican knows he cannot put his career on top because family comes first.

However, “The Vampire” spent a lifetime involved in the martial arts and he is ready to put that long wait in the past when he walks down the ramp at the Axiata Arena on 12 July.

Watch the videos below.

https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship/videos/1331113386911913/