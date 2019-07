JIHIN Radzuan’s (pix) rapid rise to the pinnacle of Malaysia’s mixed martial arts scene has been well documented.

But if there is one thing that has annoyed the Ultimate MMA Academy representative at the start of her dream, then it was her troop of supporters remembering her moniker “Shadow Cat” rather than her real name.

With a huge sigh, the 20-year-old Johor Baru native explained why she thought the nickname was something that did not quite fit her in the very beginning of her mixed martial arts journey.

“To be honest, I wasn’t happy when everyone started calling me by that name. I was wondering, ‘Why this name? Can I get something better?’” she recalled.

“I found it annoying, but after some time, I started to love it. In fact, I find it unique now.”

The name was given to the standout by her head coach and former ONE Championship athlete Melvin Yeoh in 2016.

According to the atomweight sensation, she was given the moniker because she was a fast learner, very agile, and, more importantly, because she loved cats.

“The nickname was given to me by Melvin during season four of MIMMA in 2016,” she explained.

“He likes to give everyone a nickname, even athletes who are not his students.”

Jihin dominated the tournament with a couple of zestful submission victories en route to winning the MIMMA Women’s Championship belt in the final.

A star was born, and her unique nickname slowly started to stick within the local community.

Come ONE: Masters of Destiny on Friday, 12 July at the Axiata Arena, the Johor Baru native will once again prove why she truly owns the name “Shadow Cat” against the Philippines’ Jomary Torres.

“People used to make fun of me for having a cute name, but the longer I got myself into this fight business, I realized that this was how they remembered me,” she said.

“I guess it’s also easier for people to memorize a nickname rather than an actual name.

“Sometimes, I even bump into fans who ask me, ‘Hey, you’re that shadow cat girl on television?’ It’s cute. Even my Chinese fans or friends refer to me as huanying mao, which means shadow cat.”

Jihin’s love for her moniker has undeniably grown. With a smirk, the young star declared: “Who knows, someday I might have my own brand of merchandise dubbed the Shadow Cat.”