How will the FIFA ethics committee act in Infantino case?

BERLIN: It took FIFA’s ethics committee just a fortnight to provisionally suspend the president of football’s ruling body, Joseph Blatter, in 2015 after a criminal investigation against him was launched by Swiss authorities.

Now all eyes are on the ethics committee again to see how it proceeds in the case of Blatter’s successor, Gianni Infantino (pix), who since Thursday is also the target of a Swiss probe.

“A suspension would be logical,” the Neue Zuercher Zeitung said on Friday, referring to the Blatter case.

Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung said: “For independent observers, it is clear that the association’s own ethics committee must now also examine the processes... According to experts, Infantino would have long been suspended under the Borbely/Eckert team.”

The paper was referring to former ethics committee chiefs Cornel Borbely of Switzerland and and Hans-Joachim Eckert of Germany who suspended and later banned banned Blatter in connection with a disloyal payment to former European football chief Michel Platini who was also sanctioned.

“The case is clear. Now the FIFA Ethics Committee must also initiate proceedings against Gianni Infantino and suspend him,” Blatter told dpa.

Borbely and Eckert however had to go in 2017 and were replaced by Colombian investigator Maria Claudia Rojas and Greek judge Vassilios Skouris.

Both have been accused of not acting decisively, especially over the issues concerning Infantino.

According to FIFA’s ethics code, Infantino could be suspended but such a move is not mandatory.

“At any time during an investigation, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber or the chief of the investigation may apply provisional sanctions in order to ensure that investigation proceedings are not interfered with or when a breach of this Code appears to have been committed and a decision on the merits of the case may not be taken early enough,” it says.

Infantino himself swiftly protested his innocence after a special prosecutor, Stefan Keller, said “there are indications of criminal conduct” over secret meetings between Infantino and Switzerland’s outgoing attorney general, Michael Lauber, in 2016 and 2017, as Swiss prosecutors were looking into FIFA corruption cases.

Prosecutors want Lauber’s immunity lifted to investigate him as well, and the case also concerns a regional prosecutor, Rinaldo Arnold, a long-time friend of Infantino who is said to have helped arrange the meetings which were revealed via leaked documents.

Possible offences include abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts, according to the statement from Switzerland’s judicial oversight authority.

Infantino had previously labelled the issue “absurd,” said it was perfectly legitimate to meet the Swiss attorney general as “part of the fiduciary duties of the president of FIFA.”

He said in a FIFA statement Thursday: “As president of FIFA, it has been my aim from day one, and it remains my aim, to assist the authorities with investigating past wrongdoings at FIFA.

“FIFA officials have met with prosecutors in other jurisdictions across the world for exactly these purposes. People have been convicted and sentenced, thanks to FIFA's cooperation, and especially in the United States of America, where our cooperation has resulted in over 40 criminal convictions.

“Therefore, I remain fully supportive of the judicial process, and FIFA remains willing to fully cooperate with the Swiss authorities for these purposes.” – dpa