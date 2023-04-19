“I died on national TV in front of the whole world,“ says Hamlin as he resumes NFL activities

NEW YORK: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and was resuscitated on the field, rejoined the team for a workout on Tuesday as he began his NFL comeback.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,“ Hamlin said. “I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.

“I’ve been beating the statistics my whole life so I like my chances.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin had been medically cleared to resume NFL activities despite his near-death experience on an NFL field.

“He’s fully cleared,“ Beane said. “He’s here and he’s of the mindset – he’s in a great headspace – to come back and make his return.”

During the first quarter of a nationally televised NFL game at Cincinnati in January, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception.

Hamlin rose to his feet, then collapsed backward onto the ground. The Bills said his heartbeat was restored on the field by medical technicians before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“I died on national TV in front of the whole world, so I see it from all perspectives,“ Hamlin said.

“That right there is the biggest blessing of it all – for me to still have my people and my people to still have me.”

Players from both teams were emotional and shaken while Hamlin was being treated, loaded onto a stretcher and driven off the field in an ambulance. The game was halted and never completed.

Hamlin revealed that his diagnosis was commotio cordis, or a blow to the chest during a heartbeat that led to a cardiac shutdown.

Since then, Hamlin has seen multiple specialists who all agree he’s ready to return to NFL activities.

“Damar saw his last specialist on Friday,“ Beane said. “It’s not 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 or anything like that. They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared (to) resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever.”

US President Joe Biden was among those who paid tribute to Hamlin, saying his “courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people.”

Hamlin, who turned 25 in March, was able to breathe on his own four days after the injury and made a video call to his teammates.

He made his first public appearance since the incident at a Bills home playoff game and also attended the Super Bowl in February.

Watching NFL games in a hospital bed days after the incident was, Hamlin said, when he decided he would attempt to strap on a helmet and pads once more.

“That’s where I was like, ‘I don’t want to be done yet,‘” Hamlin said.

“My heart is still in the game. I love the game. It’s something I want to prove to myself not nobody else. I just want to show people that fear is a choice and you can keep going.”

Hamlin said he was somewhat nervous as he rejoined his teammates for the first time.

“It was an anxious feeling at first, something similar to anxiety, just dealing with everything over the past few months,“ Hamlin said. “It was a great feeling to see my teammates again.

“We’re just working out. We’re not playing football technically yet. Riding the roller coaster of emotions. I’m taking it one day at a time.

“Physically I’m building this up from zero to 100.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was among teammates thrilled at Hamlin’s return.

“It has been good to see him,“ Allen said. “This is just another obstacle he has been able to get around. Super excited for him and for our team. He’s a heck of a football player and we love having him back.”

Hamlin said there has been no single special moment, declaring, “The wild moment is just to wake up and take deep breaths and live a peaceful life.”--AFP