‘I feel good’ - CR7 sets himself no retirement date

PORTO: Cristiano Ronaldo is not setting a date when he wants to end his glittering football career and he is rather enjoying every moment on the pitch as long as he is still playing.

Ronaldo, 38, helped Portugal qualify for next year’s Euros in Germany by scoring a brace in a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday.

“It is simply step by step. I feel good. I am not saying I will keep playing until I am 45 or so, such deadlines are of no use. It is simply about enjoying every moment,“ he said, reported dpa news.

Ronaldo took his tally to 125 Portugal goals in his 203rd cap, saying: “I am very happy about it. It is a figure I never believed I would reach.”

Ronaldo left Europe last winter for Saudi club Al-Nassr, and their general manager, Marcelo Salazar, had huge praise for the Euro 2016 winner in an interview with German papers Münchner Merkur/tz.

“Every time you look at his numbers you are surprised. This guy seems to have no limits,“ Salazar said.

“He has a lot of ambition. You must give him an opportunity to continue his extraordinary path in the world of football, and that is what we did.” -Bernama