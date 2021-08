IPOH: Mohd Sharil Nizam Khalil admits he faces an arduous task as the acting head coach of Perak FC replacing Chong Yee Fatt who has been rested by the club’s management following the team’s dismal performance in the Super League.

Perak FC is now in the bottom two spots in the Super League standings.

Mohd Sharil said although he would be the acting coach for only two weeks beginning yesterday, the fans would definitely want positive results that would negate The Bos Gaurus downward trend performance in the league now.

“Over the next two weeks, we will be playing four matches with the first against Penang today. For the task, I will be assisted by Perak FC II coach Syamsul Saad and the President’s Cup coach Shahrulnizam Mustapa.

“What I can say is that we must be realistic, as this is not an easy task if you look at the team’s current performance. However, achieving a good result is not impossible,” said Mohd Shahril when contacted by Bernama today.

The action taken against Yee Fatt follows the poor performance by The Bos Gaurus squad which had only garnered 13 points from 16 Super League matches.

Mohd Shahril, a star of the Perak team in the 90s, said he hoped the players would play their hearts out to ensure the team’s vision of staying in the Super League is achieved.

“It all depends on the players now. Like it or not, the players themselves will determine the fate of the team. I believe, they would be up to the task,’ he said.

In a related development, Mohd Shahril said the management is now trying to secure the services of former Brazilian imports, Leandro Dos Santos and Raianderson to return to the team.

“It is definitely a positive development for me if they agree to return. Both are quality players and we know how they can both assist the team to glory,’ he said.-Bernama