I was really hungry for the gold, says Hoe Yean

HANOI: The disappointment of missing the gold medal earlier was the motivation for national young swimmer, Khiew Hoe Yean to go all out and win the men’s 200-meter (m) freestyle final at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre here today.

The Kuala Lumpur-born swimmer admitted that he was eager for gold after collecting three silvers at the biennial sports meet.

The frustration of failing to win gold in the 200m backstroke event last Monday (May 16), however, did not break his spirit, but was used as a lesson to be more focused.

“I feel good, I think I really prepared for this after three events and got three silvers. I was really hungry for the gold so I did my best and got the gold, thanks to my family and coach.

“(In today’s race) I was trying to relax myself, because (during) the three events before I was way too excited for it, so I planned to remain calm. The Vietnamese and Singapore swimmers were very fast so it was quite stressful for me,” he told reporters after the race here today.

In today’s race, Hoe Yean clocked 1 minute and 47.81 seconds (s) as Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen (1:48.20s) took silver and Vietnam’s Hoang Quy Phuoc (1:49.35s) settled for bronze.

Hoe Yean’s three silver medals in Hanoi came in the men’s 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay. - Bernama