PARIS: The IAAF said on Monday that it will maintain its ban on Russian athletes over doping that it imposed in 2015, following a council meeting of top officials in Qatar.

Rune Andersen, head of the doping task force for athletics’ world body, said two outstanding issues remained — the examination of data received from the Moscow anti-doping lab and the issue of outstanding costs being sought from Russia because of the scandal.

“Two key issues remain outstanding,“ said Andersen at a brief press conference in Doha. “These need to be resolved.”

He also said his task force was looking into claims that coaches from the discredited Russian athletics regime were still involved in the sport which, Andersen said, “run counter to assurances” received from Moscow.

Asked if this latest extension of the ban meant Russian athletes would not be able to compete under the flag at this year’s world championships in Doha, Andersen said there was still time but conditions “have to be met” by Russia. — AFP