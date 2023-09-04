If Madrid have switched off, it’s because of us says Barca coach

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez believes if Real Madrid have given up on La Liga, it is because of his side's superb season, he told a news conference Sunday.

Champions Madrid lost 3-2 at home against Villarreal on Saturday and league leaders Barca can move 15 points clear of Los Blancos with a win at home against Girona on Monday.

Madrid thrashed Barcelona 4-0 last week to reach the Copa del Rey final, despite the gap between the teams in La Liga.

“I don’t know if they’ve switched off or not, but if they have, it’s thanks to us,“ said Xavi.

“Tomorrow it’s important to increase the gap to 15 points. It won’t mean anything is sealed, but it would be a spectacular distance.

“It doesn’t interest me if Madrid do something or don’t, what interests me is what we do.”

Madrid are in the Copa del Rey final and face Chelsea on Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.

Xavi said he thinks Barcelona winning the top flight for the first time since 2019 would be a magnificent achievement which some are trying to “minimise”.

“Winning La Liga is incredible, winning the league gives you stability,“ added the coach.

“I remember (former Real Madrid coach Zinedine) Zidane, after winning the Champions League, saying that the objective was to win La Liga.

“It’s being minimised that winning a league, for us, would be extraordinary.” - AFP