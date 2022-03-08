Imola confirmed as Grand Prix hosts until 2025

ITALY: Italy's Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after their success staging two Grand Prix during the coronavirus pandemic, racing chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday.

The circuit hosted the San Marino Grand Prix 27 times until 2006, and was reintroduced in 2020 as the venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the 2020 race at Imola and went on to win the world championships, while his great rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull won there on his way to the world crown in 2021.

“The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport,“ Formula 1 president Domenicali said.

“They have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans.”

The race on April 24 at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola will be the fourth of a 22-date Formula 1 calendar with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza the 16th race on the roster in September.

Imola, Italy, March 7, 2022 (AFP) -

Italy's Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after their success staging two Grand Prix during the coronavirus pandemic, racing chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday.

The circuit hosted the San Marino Grand Prix 27 times until 2006, and was reintroduced in 2020 as the venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the 2020 race at Imola and went on to win the world championships, while his great rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull won there on his way to the world crown in 2021.

“The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport,“ Formula 1 president Domenicali said.

“They have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans.”

The race on April 24 at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola will be the fourth of a 22-date Formula 1 calendar with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza the 16th race on the roster in September. - AFP