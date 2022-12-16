Implementation of Safe Sport Code remains KBS’ priority: Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA: The implementation of the Safe Sport Code by all national sports associations (NSA) remains a priority of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), said its minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the ministry was currently looking at several important matters, apart from the sexual harassment aspect which would be included in the code as announced by her predecessor Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“I have had a discussion regarding the Safe Sport Code and it will not only touch on issues related to sexual harassment but also bullying to ensure that there is no element of violence in sporting environments.

“We are scrutinising it at the ministry level and we will hold negotiations with stakeholders soon before it can be launched. We hope we can expedite its implementation as it is a priority for KBS,” she told Bernama at the Selangor Youth Community (SAY) Fifth Year Anniversary Gala, here last night.

The code, which includes a code of conduct, will be used to handle complaints about sexual harassment at all levels, including sports training centres, before being replaced by the Safe Sports Act. - Bernama