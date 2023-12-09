Inaugural APMC at SIC promises groundbreaking transformation for motorsports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship (APMC) 2023, slated to be held at the Sepang International Circuit from Sept 30 to Oct 1, promises to bring a groundbreaking transformation to the motorsport landscape in the area.

Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) president Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir said the inaugural championship would present top talents in a variety of motorsport disciplines across the region.

“We’re excited to host this inaugural championship selected by the FIA (International Automobile Federation) showcasing our region’s exceptional talents. It proves MAM and Malaysia’s pivotal role in advancing Asia Pacific motorsports.

“APMC aims to provide a gateway to the global stage, enabling competitors to showcase their passion and abilities to a broader audience. Teams, drivers and participants will gain valuable exposure and experience that only an event of this scale can offer,“ he told a press conference here today.

Five disciplines will be conducted following the regulations set by MAM and aligned with the FIA International Sporting Code including karting, karting slalom, auto-gymkhana, rally, and e-sports.

A total of 23 countries will compete in the APMC, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Jazeman Jaafar, a highly experienced racer who previously served as a Formula 1 Development Driver, was announced as the captain of Team Malaysia for this year’s championship. -Bernama