Incentives for national diving squad?

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian Swimming Federation (MS) has kept everyone, especially gold medal winners in the diving competition at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games guessing, on the kind of incentives that will be offered to them after divers swept all four gold medals offered for diving competitions.

The diving squad surpassed the three-gold target set for the games by winning four gold medals in the competition that drew down its curtains today.

MS President Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who was elated by the achievement of the diving squad that comprised only back squad divers, said he would discuss the prospect (incentives) with the MS management before making a decision.

“God willing, will discuss the incentives and make an announcement later,” he told reporters after presenting the medals to the winners of the men’s 10m Platform at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre, here today.

Shahidan who is in Cambodia, witnessed the heroics of National diver Enrique Maccartney Harold (pix) who amassed 442.95 points after six rounds to clinch the gold medal, the fourth contributed by the diving squad in the games.

In fact, it was double joy for the diving squad in today’s competition as Bertrand Rhodict Lises picked up the silver medal after collecting 384.00 points while Singapore’s Shen Oon Max Lee managed 362.8 points to take bronze.

Enrique’s victory today underlined Malaysia’s dominance in diving competitions at the Cambodia SEA Games as divers made a clean sweep of all the four gold medals at stake, here.

On Monday, Kimberly Bong gave Malaysia the first diving gold from the women’s 3m Springboard and Muhammad Syafiq Puteh kept the momentum going with the second gold medal through the men’s 3m Springboard.

Yesterday, 15-year-old diver Lee Yiat Qing, marked her debut in the SEA Games, by pulling off a pleasant surprise to win the women’s 10m Platform gold. -Bernama