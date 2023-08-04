Include Fadhil Zonis in RTG programme: MNCF

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) has requested the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to include national track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis in the list of the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

Its vice-president, Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill (pix), said the 25-year-old cyclist was needed in RTG as a backup rider for the team sprint event, alongside track cycling champions Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

Mohd Azizulhasni and Muhammad Shah Firdaus were among the 15 athletes the ministry listed in the RTG programme yesterday in the mission for Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“The selection of Datuk Azizulhasni and Shah Firdaus in the RTG programme is appropriate because they are track cycling medal prospects. We also understand that the list is not permanent and subject to change.

“However, MNCF is requesting to include Fadhil Zonis as a backup rider in case another rider suffers an injury. It is crucial for him to be in the programme,” he told reporters at a breaking of fast event with media practitioners here last night.

Amarjit said even though the qualifying process for the Olympic Games was ongoing, efforts must be taken to include Muhammad Fadhil in the RTG programme, in line with the wishes of national head coach John Beasley.

“If they qualify for the team sprint event at the Olympics, we will have three riders. The qualifying process will only be completed next year, but do we want to wait until then before we add other athletes to the RTG programme?

“We need to expect them to qualify and include them in the RTG and give them all the necessary additional support,” he said.

At the same time, Amarjit requested that RTG, a supplementary project to the existing Podium Programme, continue to assist in the research and development (R&D) of the sport.

“I think the most important thing is the equipment used, clothes and so on to help in terms of speed and timing during the races.

“The help is already there, but we will discuss with the coaches and athletes what they want further after which we will then present to KBS,” he said. - Bernama