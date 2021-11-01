India ‘not brave enough’

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team was “not brave enough” after an eight-wicket rout by New Zealand left their Twenty20 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread yesterday.

Fast bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets to restrict India to 110 for seven after being invited to bat first in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who made 49, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis romped home in 14.3 overs and handed India their second straight loss of the tournament.

India, who lost their first Super 12 match to Pakistan by 10 wickets, are in danger of missing the semifinals.

They have no points from two games while old rivals Pakistan lead the way with six points and Afghanistan have four after three games each.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball,” said Virat, whose team will face Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their remaining games. Only the top two make the semifinals.

“With the ball, I mean, obviously we didn’t have much to play with, but we were just not brave enough with our body language when we entered the field,” Virat said.

“New Zealand had better intensity, better body language, and they created pressure on us from the first over onwards, really, and continued that through the innings.

“Every time we felt like we want to take a chance (while batting), we lost a wicket.

“That happens in T20 cricket, but that’s most probably or most often the result of that little bit of hesitation with the bat, when you feel like should you go for the shot or not.

“When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations – not just from fans, but players as well,” he added.

“So there’s always going to be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years.”

Williamson hailed his team as they collected their first win.

“A fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side,” he said.

“We were able to build pressure throughout and the way the openers came out really set the platform.” – AFP