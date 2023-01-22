India Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik fall to China pair in final

NEW DELHI: Reigning world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik got off to a great start but could not keep up the momentum en route to losing in the men’s doubles final of the India Open badminton championships in New Delhi today.

The Malaysians succumbed 21-14, 19-21, 18-21 to China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in a 63-minute tussle at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.

While the Malaysians looked strong initially, the China pair played with a better pace to subdue them.

Wooi Yik admitted that although they gave their best, the China paid had the edge in terms of speed.

The Malaysians said they won’t let this setback bother them too much as they continue to focus on the events ahead and their preparations to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“It’s important to keep believing in ourselves,” Aaron said. - Bernama