India’s Akashdeep breaks Malaysian hearts with late winner in act final

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s hockey team let slip a two-goal lead to go down 4-3 to host India in the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Chennai yesterday.

The defeat to the three-time champions at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium dashed the Speedy Tigers’ dream of creating history by ending their title wait at the ACT since its inception in 2011.

However, coach A. Arul Selvaraj and his men deserve praise for finishing as runners-up, which is Malaysia’s best achievement after finishing third five times - in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018.

In today’s final, it was India who drew first blood when Jugraj Singh scored off a penalty corner move in the ninth minute but their joy was short-lived as Malaysia equalised through a Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal field goal just five minutes later.

Buoyed, the Speedy Tigers then went ahead in the 18th minute through a Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim penalty corner goal.

In the 28th minute, just two minutes before the half-time break, the Speedy Tigers silenced the home fans by going 3-1 up courtesy of Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain’s penalty corner goal.

The third quarter, however, proved disastrous for Malaysia as India struck twice in the space of a few seconds to make it 3-3 through a penalty corner goal by Harmanpreet Singh and a field goal by Gurjant Singh in the 45th minute.

The fourth and final quarter was a tense affair and, just when it seemed like the match would be heading for penalties to decide the winner, disaster struck - for the Speedy Tigers.

With four minutes left on the clock, Akashdeep Singh broke Malaysian hearts when he netted the winner with a stunning field goal to the delight of the home crowd.

Earlier, Japan emerged victorious after downing South Korea 5-3 in a thrilling third-placing match at the same venue. -Bernama