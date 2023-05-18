Indian golfers see Sabah as more than golfing destination

Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (6th left) meeting with Indian golfers at a luncheon on the first day of their familiarisation trip.

KOTA KINABALU: Indian golf experts and enthusiasts, who are in the state to explore courses with a unique landscape, viewed Sabah as a destination beyond golf. On Tuesday, the group of five Indian golfers arrived in Sabah and was immediately taken aback by the breathtaking scenery of Kota Kinabalu and the warm reception they received. Tourism Malaysia has brought them here for a four-day familiarisation tour, which includes a dinner hosted by Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai on the first day of the itinerary. During the dinner event, the group shared their perspective on how, due to Sabah’s diversified offering for vacationers, the state could draw visitors from India beyond only golfers. India’s leading golf educator Romit Bose remarked that Sabah’s opportunity is readily apparent, emphasising the availability of golf courses within a resort, hotel facilities, and the fantastic weather to play golf all year round.

“I run an academic in New Delhi, where I train golfers and nurture junior golfers who aspire to become pros so they can compete in tournaments. I can see Sabah as a tournament destination. “Taking advantage of everything that Sabah offers, you should be able to attract between 300 and 500 junior golfers with their family members. To me, Sabah should be a destination for kids and their families,“ said the managing director of The Golfing Hub. The managing director of Diplomatic Travels, Mahender Pal Khanna, acknowledged that the stunning natural beauty of Sabah’s state capital alone is a draw, and the existence of good wellness spas is an added plus for Indian tourists. “From what I have experienced, Sabah is a fantastic destination with much more than just golf. The wedding industry is also significant to us, which you can tap into. I believe if we have direct flights from India, it will help bring multiple guests to Sabah.” Members of the group also spoke about the potential of mounting direct chartered flights from India to Sabah in the near future. Meanwhile, Joniston, who is also the state Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, said Sabah hopes to offer a genuinely exotic golfing experience that is different from other golfing destinations.