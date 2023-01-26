Indonesia Masters: Aaron-Wooi Yik dump Wei Keng-Wang Chang at fourth time of asking

KUALA LUMPUR: It has taken top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik four attempts to finally get the better of China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang as the Malaysians ousted the China pair in the second round of the Indonesia Masters today.

World number two Aaron-Wooi Yik’s 22-20, 21-13 victory over Wei Keng-Wang Chang at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta also allowed them to avenge their loss to the world number seven China pair in the final of last week’s India Open.

With the win, 2022 world champions Aaron-Wooi Yik will face He Ji Ting-Zhou Hao Dong, also of China, in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

There was also joy for national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah when they stormed into the last eight by taking just 33 minutes to eliminate compatriots Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien 21-13, 21-16 today.

In the quarter-finals, world number six Pearly-Thinaah will take on Li Wen Mei-Liu Xuan Xuan after the China pair downed South Koreans Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong 22-20, 22-24, 21-12.

National independent mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie also advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri-Amalie Magelund 21-19, 21-16 in 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong missed out on the quarter-finals after going down fighting 21-19, 8-21,17-21 to Lakshya Sen of India.

National men’s doubles pair Tan Kiang Meng-Tan Wee Kiong also suffered an early exit after going down 17-21, 17-21 to Japan’s Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi. - Bernama