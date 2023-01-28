Indonesia Masters final to showcase rivalry of home aces

JAKARTA: Home heroes Jonatan Christie and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo will meet in Sunday's men's final at the Indonesia Masters badminton after surviving scares in the last four.

World number three Christie defeated China's Shi Yuqi 21-13, 15-21, 21-19 in his semi-final on Saturday in Jakarta.

“Tomorrow will be my first final after the 2018 Asian Games so it means a lot to me,“ said Christie, the Asian gold medallist.

The 25-year-old will face unseeded Dwi Wardoyo after his fellow Indonesian fought back to defeat Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long 17-21, 27-25, 22-20 in a nearly 90-minute tussle.

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin defeated China's Han Yue 21-15, 21-14 to reach the women's final.

The Spaniard will play world number two An Se-young after the South Korean sealed her place in the decider with a 21-9, 10-21, 21-16 win over Wang Zhiyi, also of China.

It will be a third final in a month for An. She lost the Malaysia Open final but won in India. - AFP