Indonesia Masters: Zii Jia advances to second round

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia began his Indonesia Masters campaign with a win over Lin Chun Yi of Taiwan at the Istora Senayan, Jakarta early today.

The world number four took 41 minutes to dispose of the Taiwanese shuttler 21-18, 21-17 in the first round.

Zii Jia will meet Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the second round.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie only needed 31 minutes to eliminate Danish pair, Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje 21-6, 23-21.

Soon Huat-Shevon will face another Danish pair Mathias Thyrri-Amelia Magelund in the next round.

Another national mixed doubles duo, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also made it to the second round when they eliminated Jones Ralfy Jensen-Linda Elfer of Germany, 21-10, 21-10.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will take on Indonesian pair Jafar Hidayatullah-Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata in the second round. - Bernama