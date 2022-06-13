Indonesia Open 2022: All good to go, says Rexy

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysian badminton players who were down with food poisoning in Jakarta, Indonesia, last week, had recovered from the illness.

Such ‘calamity’ had indeed taken a toll on the country’s challenge in the recently concluded Indonesia Masters.

Only national number one women’s doubles duo, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah made it to the last four before losing to the eventual runner-up from Indonesia, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Ramadhanti 23-21, 14-21, 14-21.

A total of 16 Malaysian players were affected by food poisoning, including two men’s doubles players, Soh Wooi Yik and Nur Izzudin Rumsani, who had to play through the pain before they were crashed out in the last eight.

Wooi Yik who combined with Aaron Chia suffered a shock loss to world No 424 Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China, 16-21, 21-13, 21-17, while Nur Izzuddin together with Goh Sze Fei succumbed to the world’s top pair from Indonesia, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, 10-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Despite the incident, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky told Bernama that all players are raring to play yet again in Jakarta, this time in the Indonesia Open 2022.

When asked whether the incident would have a negative impact on their performance in the Indonesia Open, Rexy said: “I don’t see any.”

In the meantime, the 54-year-old doubles expert reminded all players to tread with caution on their meal consumption there and most importantly, to avoid taking iced drinks at all costs.

Rexy also said that all national shuttlers would remain at the same hotel despite several players from an independent camp being reported to have switched to different hotels due to hygiene issues, which caused them to suffer food poisoning.

The Super 1000 event, which offered a staggering US$1.2 million of prize money, kicks off tomorrow until June 19 in the iconic Istora Senayan. - Bernama