Indonesia Open 2023: Yew Sin-Ee Yi get past first round

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s doubles duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi started the 2023 Indonesia Open on the right foot after knocking out Indian pair M. R Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in the first round yesterday.

The opening match at the Istora Senayan Stadium saw the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair bounce back in the second set to defeat the Indians, 12-21, 21-6, 22-20.

World number seven Yew Sin-Ee Yi are scheduled to meet Indonesians Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, who defeated Japan’s Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei 23-21, 8-21, 21-12.

It was a different story for the country’s men’s singles player Ng Tze Young, who was shown an early exit by experienced Chinese player Shi Yu Qi, 7-21, 21-7, 13-21.

Commenting on the match, Tze Young, who is ranked 21st in the world, admitted that it was difficult to control the match in the decider despite a phenomenal showing in the second set.

Mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai also suffered an early exit to Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 21-13, 24-26, 17-21.

Another mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei failed to maintain their momentum of advancing to the semi-final of the Singapore Open, bowing out early to Japanese pair Hiroki Midorikiwa-Natsu Saito 17-21, 21-15, 17-21.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles duo Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also had a disappointing campaign, losing to Indonesians Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Alleyssya Rose 18-21, 21-23. -Bernama