Indonesia Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik defeated in final

JAKARTA: National men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik missed out on being crowned the new men’s doubles champions of the 2023 Indonesia Open after losing to the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the final.

The world’s third-ranked pair lost in straight sets 21-17, 21-18 in 43 minutes at Istora Senayan Stadium today which was also their first loss to the Indian top doubles in nine meetings.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, who last won the World Championship in August 2022, failed to dominate the entire game while the Indian pair played without any pressure.

“We were not cool enough. Initially, we played well but when they won six consecutive points, we were rattled,“ Aaron told reporters after the match here.

“We tried our best to win but maybe not today. We were more on the defence and not aggressive enough,“ said Wooi Yik.

In last year’s edition, Aaron-Wooi Yik were defeated by Chinese doubles, Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi 18-21, 13-21 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky praised Aaron-Wooi Yik’s determination and game which has changed a lot.

“The opportunity to become champions is there but the day has yet to come,“ he said, adding that both need to continue playing aggressively and maintain consistency and improve physical and individual training. -BERNAMA