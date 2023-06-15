Indonesia Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik qualify for quarter-finals

JAKARTA: Top national pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik qualified for the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open badminton championship by beating South Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu-Won Ho Kim at Istora Senayan today.

The world number three Malaysian pair took only 38 minutes to register a 21-19, 21-16 win over their opponents, who are ranked ninth in the world.

“The match was very challenging but we kept fighting and stayed focused. Tomorrow, we will again do our best,” Wooi Yik told reporters.

In the quarter-finals tomorrow, Aaron-Wooi Yik will play Japan’s world number 23, Akira Koga-Taichi Saito.

However, another national men’s pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, were eliminated in the round of 16 by Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, losing 20-22, 17-21.

Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing were also shown the exit today, losing 17-21, 16-21 to Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas. - Bernama