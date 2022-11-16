Indonesia ready to host 2036 Olympics in Nusantara: Jokowi

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has conveyed the country’s readiness to host the 2036 Olympics at its new capital city, Nusantara.

In a statement, he said the success of the next Olympics and Paralympic Games will highlight the importance of preserving political neutrality in international sports events and governing bodies.

“As Chair of the G20 in 2022, and together with other G20 leaders, I underscored the importance of sports for health and its power to unite the world, especially in the current global situation,” he said.

Joko Widodo said Paris, France’s capital will host the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, followed by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy in 2026; Los Angeles, United States in 2028; and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

The next edition of the Youth Olympic Games will take place in Gangwon, South Korea in 2024 and Dakar, Senegal in 2026.

The International Olympic Committee is reportedly in talks with ten potential candidates to host the 2036 Olympics, including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar.

The construction of Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan is now underway, with the first phase of development costing about US$3.4 billion and is scheduled to be completed by 2024. - Bernama