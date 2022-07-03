Indonesia’s Apriyani-Siti Fadia win first open title in third tournament

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti have achieved a commenable feat by winning the Petronas Malaysia Open 2022 title today in just their third open tournament as a pair.

Apriyani-Siti Fadia, who made their open tournament debut at the Indonesia Masters last month, beat China’s Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu in a thrilling women’s doubles final at Axiata Arena.

The world 133rd ranked Indonesians oozed class in the opening game with a 21-18 win but failed to maintain their momentum in the second, losing 12-21.

After trailing 4-7 in the decider, Apriyani-Siti Fadia stormed back to lead 13-12, before romping home to a 21-19 victory.

Apriyani-Siti Fadia had won their first title by clinching the Hanoi SEA Games gold medal last May, beating Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-17, 21-14.

The 24-year-old Apriyani was elated with their first open title and is looking forward to tasting more glory with Siti Fadia, 21, including at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Apriyani is already a star as she and her former partner Greysia Polii overcame China’s Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan 21-19, 21-15 to clinch gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

Apriyani said she almost gave up after Greysia decided to retire a few months ago, and is relieved to see that her partnership with Siti Fadia is already paying dividends.

“I have to thank Greysia for guiding me before this. What I learnt from her I try to impart to Siti Fadia,” she told reporters after the match.

Siti Fadia has remained humble despite capturing her first open title, saying there is still a long way to go in her journey with Apriyani.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China scored a hattrick in the Malaysia Open by trouncing top seeds Dechapol Puaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand in the final.

Si Wei-Ya Qiong were in cruise control in the opening game as they beat the reigning world champions 21-13. The Chinese pair then sealed the title with a 21-18 win in the second game.

This is Si Wei-Ya Qiong’s fifth straight crown after winning the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila in May this year, when they beat compatriots Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping 21-17, 21-8.

Si Wei, when met after the match, said he was ecstatic to deliver their third straight title in Malaysia.

Ya Qiong said they will try to focus on one match at a time despite being among the favourites at the world championships scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from Aug 21-28. - Bernama