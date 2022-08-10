Indonesia will not be sanctioned by FIFA: Jokowi

JAKARTA: Indonesia will not be sanctioned by FIFA following the Oct. 1 tragedy at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java that claimed 125 lives, including children, said the country’s president Joko Widodo.

The matter was conveyed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino through a letter to Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

“Based on the letter, Indonesian football has not been sanctioned by FIFA,“ Jokowi said in a statement, adding that Infantino will visit Indonesia this month or November.

He said Indonesia, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will work together to transform the country’s football.

Matters that will be addressed include match scheduling, stadium safety standards, standard operating procedures of safety measures, as well as engagement sessions with experts, clubs and supporters' representatives.