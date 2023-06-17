Indonesian Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik march into semi-finals

JAKARTA: National men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their good run at the 2023 Indonesian Open as they marched into the semi-finals today after beating Japanese pair Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-10, 21-15 at Istora Senayan here.

The world number three pair took only 41 minutes to settle the quarterfinal affair and will take on home pair Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan.

Aaron shared that they played calmly and maintained their game plan as they romped their way to victory, while Wooi Yik said they would need to raise their focus in the semis as they would be facing good players tomorrow.

“It certainly won’t be easy for everyone so if we are not prepared, we won’t get that good a result,” he added. -Bernama