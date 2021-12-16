Injured Coman to miss Bayern’s final match of 2021

BERLIN: Kingsley Coman will miss Bayern Munich's final match of the year at home against strugglers Wolfsburg on Friday after picking up a leg injury.

Coman, who has a history of ankle injuries, lasted less than half an hour of Bayern's 5-0 rout away to Stuttgart on Tuesday before injuring his leg after challenging for the ball.

In a statement Wednesday, Bayern said Coman has “a torn muscle fibre in his right thigh”.

Before kick-off on Tuesday, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had admitted Coman was “a bit tired”.

Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice to seal the away win as Bayern opened a nine-point lead in the Bundesliga table.

However, Nagelsmann later admitted he should have rested Coman, who missed several games from late September following minor heart surgery, as “one is always smarter afterwards”.

Coman has been involved in 17 of 25 Bayern games so far this season.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are on a six-match winning run in all competitions while Wolfsburg, early league leaders at the start of the season, have fallen to 11th and are on a six-match losing streak. - AFP