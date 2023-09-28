Injuries, fatigue give TFC coach Steinbruckner headache

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) coach Tomislav Steinbruckner is a worried man as he gears his team up for their Super League clash against Selangor FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here tomorrow.

With his team having to play three matches in 10 days, fatigue and injuries have decimated his squad.

The Croatian-born coach said that, so far, five of his key players in defence and attack have had to sit out training due to quite serious injuries.

“I received reports that Sony Norde, Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir, Mohammad Nor Hakim Hassan, Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy and Mohamad Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni are out.

“I don’t know how many players we will change for the match against Selangor tomorrow, we have not decided yet. But I expect a good performance from my team,“ he said when met at their training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here.

Steinbruckner, fondly known as Tomi, reminded his Turtles team, especially the young players, to be fully focused on the match against Selangor.

He also warned his players not to take the Red Giants or become complacent just because they had beaten Selangor in the Malaysia Cup competition.

“We’ve lost many players because of injuries. Selangor FC have ‘two teams’... almost ‘two teams’ at the same level and we must be worried about that,“ he said.

TFC are sixth in the Super League standings with 35 points while Selangor, under the guidance of Tan Cheng Hoe, are in second spot with 49 points.-Bernama