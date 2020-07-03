Inter confirm Hakimi transfer from Real

ROME: Serie A side Inter Milan have agreed a five-year contract with Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, purchasing him from Real Madrid, the Nerazzurri said Thursday.

The 21-year-old right back has just finished his second season at Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, where he played on loan from the Spanish giants.

Hakimi was born in Madrid, growing up at Real’s youth team, but only played nine Liga games with the first team squad in 2017-18; previously he had a more active season at their reserve team Real Madrid Castilla.

Inter, who are still competing in the current Serie A season and will have Europa League duty in August, did not confirm the value of the transfer but it was reported that they paid an initial €40 million (RM193m) for Hakimi’s services. – dpa