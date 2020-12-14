Inter Milan fight back to reclaim second spot in Serie A

MILAN: Inter Milan hit back after their Champions League elimination to reclaim second spot in Serie A on Sunday with 3-1 comeback win over Cagliari.

Antonio Conte's side had trailed a goal down with a quarter of an hour to go in Sardinia, after Riccardo Sottil put the hosts ahead before the break and a series of fine saves from home goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

But former Cagliari player Nicolo Barella volleyed in the equaliser after 77 minutes with Danilo D'Ambrosio coming off the bench to immediately nod in a second with six minutes to go.

Romelu Lukaku added a third deep into injury time as Inter returned to second spot two points behind leaders AC Milan who host Parma later on Sunday with champions Juventus at Genoa.

Inter's hopes in Europe are over after finishing bottom of their Champions League group midweek.

Conte's side are now focusing on claiming a first league title since 2010, and preventing Juventus from winning a 10th consecutive Scudetto. – AFP