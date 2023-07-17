Irfan: Overseas competitions key to improving performances

BANGKOK: National athletes should be given more opportunities to participate in international competitions overseas as a way to improve their performances, said champion discus thrower Irfan Shamsuddin (pix).

He praised the Malaysian Athletics Federation for sending 28 athletes to the just concluded 2023 Asian Athletics Championships here, which was Malaysia’s biggest contingent since 2017.

“Participating in more competitive tournaments at the international level is a good exposure for national athletes.

“This way the national athletes will know where they stand and train harder to produce excellent results,” he told reporters here.

Irfan, who won bronze in the Asian meet, said national athletes felt that they needed greater international exposure to maintain their momentum and be more competitive.

“I have been in their shoes before. I know how difficult it is for athletes to compete in international competitions,“ he said.

Women’s shot put national record holder Nani Sahirah Maryata said her maiden appearance at the Asian championships had given her an opportunity to compete against the best in the continent and made her more determined to improve herself.

“It cannot be denied that they were very strong, capable of making throws of up to 18 metres. That has not dampened my spirit and instead has motivated me to strive for better results,” she said. -Bernama