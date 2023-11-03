Israel’s participation in U-20 World Cup doesn’t change Indonesia’s stance on Palestine

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s stance on the Palestinian issue will not waver despite the Israeli team participating in the Under-20 World Cup (U-20) tournament that will take place in the republic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said the participation of all teams and the rules for the 2023 edition of the tournament are set by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

“Indonesia’s stance on the Palestinian issue has never changed and is very consistent,“ he said at a weekly briefing.

He said this when asked whether hosting the tournament would undermine the republic’s stance on support for Palestinian independence.

Indonesia is one of the countries that continues to consistently support the struggle of the Palestinian people on all platforms such as the United Nations and the G20 group of countries meetings, he said.

The U-20 World Cup Championship tournament will start from May 20 to June 11 involving 24 countries and will take place in six locations, namely Jakarta, Palembang, Bandung, Solo, Surabaya and Bali.

Preparations for the tournament are underway, including the issuance of visas and the raising of the Israeli flag supervised by the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, said Teuku Faizasyah.

In December 2020, FIFA cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-20 World Cup tournament following the Covid-19 pandemic and appointed the All Indonesian Football Association as the organiser of the 2023 edition. - Bernama