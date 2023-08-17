Issue of professional players sportswear: BAM needs to act more wisely - Roslin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) needs to act more wisely on the issue of requiring professional players not to wear sportswear from brands other than those of sponsors of the parent body if they want to practice at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara, here.

Former national men’s singles player, Roslin Hashim said BAM should be aware of the contracts signed by professional players with their respective sponsors before ‘enforcing’ such rules.

“What is BAM’s motive for doing this? For example, if Lee Zii Jia enters training at ABM and has to wear their (BAM’s) sponsors’ attire, of course the sponsor (of Lee Zii Jia) will sue. Does BAM want to pay a lawsuit? Why does the BAM management not understand this?

“In the sponsorship contract, it is stated that professional players must wear their (sponsors) attire regardless of training sessions or tournaments. That’s why they are afraid of being sued (if they wear attire other than that of their respective sponsors or paying a fine because the amount is not small,“ he told Bernama.

He said BAM should first discuss with the professional players about their step to apply the new rules if they want to train at ABM.

BAM last year opened its doors for professional players to train at ABM every Wednesday and Friday.

Roslin also understood that the rules were still new since no issues had arisen with professional players who underwent training with BAM before.

“During the 2023 Sudirman Cup training camp before, there were no issues like this. Even when I was a professional player and trained with BAM before, I was not required to wear their sponsors’ outfits,“ he said.

Yesterday, Team LZJ coaching director Wong Tat Meng said in a post on his Instagram page that he was really surprised and felt like he was being ‘bullied’ by “big shots” considering that the rules were enforced ahead of the 2023 Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen scheduled from Aug 21 to 27.

“”BAM often says that regardless of national players or professional players, they are all Malaysian players, and the glory is shared together,“ he said while hoping that the matter could be discussed by BAM with his side soon.

Zii Jia in the comments section of Tat Meng’s post, said: “Don’t say that I’m ‘big-headed’ for not coming to training. Aishhhhh... it’s so hard to be LZJ, it’s all my fault, I’m dizzy.”

In the meantime, BAM Administrative Director Michelle Chai when answering questions regarding the matter from badminton fans in the country on X (formerly Twitter) said the rules were made to protect the interests of those who invested in ABM. - Bernama