It’s official: Misbun part ways with BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s official. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have confirmed that former Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) junior development director (singles) Datuk Misbun Sidek has officially parted ways with the national governing body.

BAM, in a statement uploaded on social media today, said both parties had reached an agreement and considered the case settled.

“BAM consider the case closed and now turn our focus to preparations for the upcoming 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships,” BAM said.

The 2023 BWF World Junior Championships will be held in Washington, the United States from Sept 25-Oct 8.

On Aug 9, Misbun was reported to have given his reply to BAM over the offer they had made to him in an effort to persuade him to return following last month’s termination of his contract as ABM junior development director (singles).

On July 28, BAM, through a special task force led by deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam, decided to terminate Misbun’s contract following the national juniors’ team’s failure at last month’s Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Misbun had previously left BAM for the first time in 2011 before returning for a second stint in 2017 as the national men’s singles head coach.

In 2020, Misbun was re-designated to be the national youth development director before being made ABM junior development director (singles) last year.-Bernama